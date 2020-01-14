News to know for Jan. 14: Crash closes interstate ramp; school investigating racially insensitive photo; snow possible this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door.
Henrico Crash
A crash has shut down an interstate ramp in Henrico for the next several hours, police say.
State and Henrico Police are on scene of a crash at the on-ramp to I-295 Southbound from I-64 East.
No details about injuries or what caused the crash were immediately available.
False Active Shooter Report
Henrico police say they have a person of interest in connection to the false report of an active shooter at Moody Middle School.
Police were called to the scene after receiving a call via text to 911.
“There has been no active shooter located, and there have been no injuries to any students." explained Lt. Matthew Pecka. "We want to reiterate, no injuries to any students.”
School Investigating Racially Insensitive Photo
There’s controversy at a Richmond high school after a racially offensive photo of a student was uploaded on social media.
Right now, administrators at St. Gertrude High School - an all girl’s Catholic High School - are investigating after a white student took a photo holding a Blackface mask. The N-word was then attached as a label.
Petersburg Shooting
Petersburg police are investigating after a person was shot on Monday.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of St. Mark Street.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
First Alert Weather
A return to colder wintertime temperatures is a virtual guarantee later this week, and that could set the stage for a period of snow Saturday morning.
An area of low pressure will approach on Friday night into Saturday morning which could bring a period of snow changing to rain in Central Virginia. It’s too early to talk about any potential snowfall amounts, but minor accumulation is possible.
