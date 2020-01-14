More than 10,000 lbs. of food donated to Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Furry animals at the Richmond SPCA are having a good start to the year after 10,000 pounds of food was donated by Southern States Cooperative.
The Richmond-based agricultural company, with the help of its customers, donated 10,910 pounds of food.
The donation is thanks to the company’s annual Puppy Paw Campaign, which encourages “customers to contribute a $1.00 donation to the pet food campaign and for each Puppy Pal Paw purchased, Southern States makes a matching donation.”
Each participating Southern States retail location donates to the local charity of its choosing.
“We’re so grateful to Southern States for continuing this generous program to assist us in feeding the hundreds of pets cared for each day at the Richmond SPCA. It’s wonderful to know that their customers have supported this donation program so enthusiastically,” the Director of Communications for the Richmond SPCA, Tabitha Treloar, said.
