LED lights to improve night driving on Richmond-area interstates

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation is set to roll out a series of improvements to highways in and around the Richmond area.
More than 9,600 standard highway lights will be replaced by LEDs starting Spring 2020.
The lighting is designed to save money and make that night drive a little safer.
Southside resident Cody Harvui said, "It's dark at night. It's hard to see at night like I wear glasses and stuff so it's kind of hard for me to see at night."
In Richmond, crews will upgrade the lighting on major highways including Interstates 95 and 64. It’s being done through an energy performance contract with TRANE.
A traffic engineer says the upgrade will help drivers see things like debris, deer and people better at night.
“This project really presents a really good win for both the taxpayers, the drivers, as well as the energy efficiency improvements because of the many benefits of the LEDs," said VDOT Senior Traffic Engineer Marc Lipschultz
A state loan will cover the cost to replace the lights and will be paid back over time through cost savings. VDOT expects to save about $4.6 million by 2036.
Statewide work should be done by the end of 2021.
Park and Rides, rest areas and weigh stations will also see an upgrade.
