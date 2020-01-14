Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA SHOOTING
Virginia police: No shooting found at middle school
HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia who responded to a report of an active shooter around a Henrico County middle school say they've found no evidence of any shooting. Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matt Pecka says police got a 911 text indicating there was an active shooter in the same block as Moody Middle School. Pecka says authorities discovered no evidence of a shooter or of any gunfire when they arrived. There were no injuries.
Northam offers condolences after Virginia soldier killed
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has expressed his condolences to the families of two American soldiers who died in Afghanistan, including one from Newport News. Northam said in statement released Monday that their loss is a reminder that American service members "continue to do dangerous work in pursuit of peace.” The men who died were 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News; and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. They were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan. Both soldiers were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Virginia town reports second slaying in four days
HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Police say a man found shot to death inside his home is the second homicide in Hopewell in four days. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Hopewell police and paramedics responded Sunday night to a report of shots fired and an active disturbance. Lt. Michael Langford said in a news release that officers found 46-year-old Christopher Shawn Barron with life-threatening injuries. Langford said paramedics began treatment, but Barron died at the scene. Last Wednesday, a man was found shot to death
Ex-US Treasury worker pleads guilty in Russia probe leak
NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. Treasury Department senior adviser has pleaded guilty to conspiracy for leaking confidential banking reports related to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe. Natalie Edwards entered the plea Monday in Manhattan federal court. Edwards signed a plea deal with prosecutors that calls for a potential prison sentence of zero to six months. Sentencing was set for June 9. Edwards was arrested in 2018 on charges that she gave a BuzzFeed journalist reports about wire transfers made by Paul Manafort and other suspects in Mueller's investigation. She told a judge she was sorry for what she did.
WVa to Virginia county: Come join us. Virginia county: Nah
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The state of Virginia, as the motto says, is for lovers. So the state of West Virginia can hardly be faulted for what some might consider an indecent proposal - urging its neighbor's northernmost county to switch states. The West Virginia Senate voted Monday to extend this invitation to Virginia's Frederick County. West Virginia's House votes next. The proposed hookup comes despite a long ago breakup: 158 years ago, West Virginia split from Virginia during the Civil War. Senator Charles Trump says Frederick County never voted on whether to join the Union. Despite all this, one Frederick official says the county ... just isn't into its neighbor.
Virginia rescuers discover body inside burning mobile home
BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are trying to determine what happened to a person who was found dead inside a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. News outlets reported over the weekend that emergency responders arrived at the mobile home Thursday to find it burning, with the fire spreading into the nearby woods. A statement from Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George says multiple agencies were able to extinguish the blaze, but once inside they discovered human remains. The identity of the deceased hasn't been confirmed and police haven't said if they think foul play was involved. The statement says an autopsy is being performed in Roanoke.
Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation will be sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and possessing child pornography. Lebanese-American businessman George Nader entered a plea deal Monday in federal court in Alexandria. Nader admitted transporting a 14-year-old boy from the Czech Republic to Washington, D.C., in 2000 to engage in sexual activity. He also admitted possessing child pornography depicting infants or toddlers. Nader's name appears more than 100 times in Mueller's report. It details Nader's efforts to serve as liaison between Russians and members of President Donald Trump's transition team.
Grant aimed at boosting endangered candy darter's comeback
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An endangered fish could get a boost from grants aimed at restoring its population in West Virginia. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is matching a $61,000 grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The grant will be used for a program to increase numbers of the candy darter, which was listed as endangered in 2018. The DNR will collect candy darters, breed them at a fish hatchery in White Sulphur Springs and release them back into state streams. The rainbow-colored fish has lost nearly half its population since the 1930s. Candy darters typically live in the picturesque mountain streams that cut through parts of southern West Virginia and western Virginia.