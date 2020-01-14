John Tyler Community College to hold job, internship fair

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - John Tyler Community College is holding a job fair for part-time and internship opportunities.
Representatives from area businesses will be at the fair to discuss various opportunities.
The first fair will be at the Midlothian campus on Jan. 28 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be in the T Building on the first floor.
The second fair will be at Chester Campus on Jan. 30 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Nicholas Center in room N102.
Both are free and open to the public.
A list of registered employers will be by Jan. 23, HERE.
