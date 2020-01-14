Highland Springs’s Wallace caps off college career in title game

Barnes, who was a single mother working three jobs, relied on K’Von to make the right decisions, while also looking out for his future. She remembers how her son fell in love with football thanks to a game on PlayStation at five years old, and how he has dreamed of playing in the NFL his entire life. So much so, that he took exception to his mother even suggesting alternatives. One night, during Wallace’s sophomore year of high school, she asked him about his future path and what he might explore outside of football.