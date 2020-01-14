Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals and moved into 11th place on the NHL's career list in the Washington Capitals' 2-0 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for the first shutout of his career. The victory broke Washington's two-game skid and Carolina's three-game winning streak. Ovechkin has 686 goals and needs four to tie Mario Lemieux for 10th place in league history. Petr Mrazek made 28 saves for the Hurricanes, who posted shutouts in their previous two games.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens went 14-2 during the regular season. They earned a No. 1 seed for the first time and received a record-breaking performance from second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson. They had 12 players picked to the Pro Bowl to tie an NFL record, and five All-Pros. All of that is noteworthy but those associated with this team will always remember their one-and-done outing in the playoffs. Less than 24 hours after a 28-12 loss to Tennessee on Saturday night the players began an offseason that arrived far sooner than expected by clearing out their lockers.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have promoted Kyle Smith to vice president of player personnel. Smith has been with the team 10 years and spent the past three in charge of college scouting and the draft. He'll oversee college and pro personnel aspects in the front office as part of his new role. Owner Dan Snyder called the son of former NFL general manager A.J. Smith a skilled talent evaluator. New coach Ron Rivera says he's confident he and Smith share the same vision for the future of the Redskins. Smith has been considered a rising star executive and was not allowed by the Redskins last offseason to interview for jobs in other organizations.
UNDATED (AP) — The top two NFC teams took care of business to set up a Green Bay-San Francisco conference championship. The bye week proved hazardous over in the AFC where the top two seeds fell into huge holes. The Chiefs overcame their 24-point deficit to the Houston Texans with an historic comeback to reach their second straight AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium. The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens weren't able to climb out of their 22-point hole against the surging Tennessee Titans. So the Titans are in the conference championship for the first time in two decades.