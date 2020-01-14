Freedom Classic Festival highlights rivalry between VUU and VSU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One of the nation’s strongest rivalries between historically black universities has reached it’s 25th year - The Freedom Classic Festival (FCF) between Virginia Union University (VUU) and Virginia State University (VSU).
The day will feature an intense college basketball doubleheader: VSU’s Trojan Explosion and VUU’s Ambassadors of Sound, halftime shows and a vendor fair on the concourse.
The FCF’s rivalry begins at 6 p.m. with the Virginia Union Lady Panthers and Virginia State Lady Trojans, and afterward, the men’s teams will go head to head at 8 p.m.
The festival will return to VSU’s state-of-the-art Multi-Purpose Center on Jan. 18. The doors will open at 4 p.m.
