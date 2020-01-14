Forecast: Morning rain, then a cloudy afternoon. Winter temperatures return Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overnight and early morning Rain will linger through mid to late morning Tuesday with mild temperatures through Thursday, but it turns sharply colder late this week.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning and midday. Cloudy afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny or mostly cloudy with chance of a sprinkle late in the day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.
