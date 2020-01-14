Forecast: Morning rain, then a cloudy afternoon. Winter temperatures return Friday

By Andrew Freiden | January 14, 2020 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 4:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Overnight and early morning Rain will linger through mid to late morning Tuesday with mild temperatures through Thursday, but it turns sharply colder late this week.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning and midday. Cloudy afternoon. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 100%)

WEDNESDAY: Partly Sunny or mostly cloudy with chance of a sprinkle late in the day. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 40s.

