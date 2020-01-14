Driver in high-speed chase charged with murder after crash kills man

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man now faces a murder charge four months after the car he was driving during a high-speed police chase from a bank robbery crashed and killed another man.
Dorell Taylor Jr., 27, was originally charged in Chesterfield County with conspiracy to commit a felony, robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony, for his involvement in a bank robbery in September 2019. Online court records show Taylor’s charges in Chesterfield were set aside in December.
On Monday, a Henrico County Grand Jury formally indicted Taylor on one count of 2nd degree murder and felony eluding police.
The charges come after a second suspect, Antoine Deangelo Thomas, 36, was ejected from the SUV following a nearly 20 mile chase that started in Chesterfield and ended in Henrico.
“Taylor is charged with 2nd degree felony murder for unintentionally killing Antoine Deangelo Thomas while committing a felony (Felony Eluding)," said Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Huberman. "He is also charged with Felony Eluding.”
In September 2019, Chesterfield police were called for a robbery at Wells Fargo on Amberdale Drive at 9:51 a.m. Investigators said Thomas entered the bank, passed a note to the clerk demanding money and displayed a handgun. After receiving money, he fled the bank. No one was injured during the robbery.
Officers identified a suspect vehicle and a pursuit began which continued into Richmond before officers lost sight of the vehicle.
A Virginia State Police trooper located the vehicle, a black Nissan XTerra, on the Downtown Expressway in Richmond and the pursuit continued onto I-64.
The vehicle crashed and then overturned several times in the median.
NBC12 spoke to Taylor’s mother, following the crash, who says he called her during the police chase.
“This is the end, this is it," recounted Stephanie Minor. “‘What’s wrong? What’s wrong, Dorell?’ And that’s all he kept saying: ‘Mom, this is the end'. I could hear somebody in the background saying ‘Drive. Drive.’”
Taylor is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
