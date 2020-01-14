Dominion Energy recognized for Hurricane storm response

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy has been recognized for its recovery efforts after Hurricane Dorian.
The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) has awarded Dominion Energy with the association’s Emergency Recovery Award for the company’s outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Dorian caused more than 172,000 outages in Dominion Energy’s eastern Virginia and North Carolina service territory.
Crews restored power to more than 172,000 customers within three days, dedicating 53,400 man-hours to the recovery effort.
This is the ninth time Dominion has received the Recovery Award from EEI.
“It is an honor for us to accept this Emergency Recovery Award again, recognizing all the hours of planning and hard work that goes into a safe recovery effort,” Robert M. Blue, Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dominion Energy and president of Dominion Energy Virginia, said. “We earned this award because of the dedication of our employees and contractors to work safely and tirelessly to restore power to all our customers impacted during Hurricane Dorian.”
The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.