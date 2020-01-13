Virginia rescuers discover body inside burning mobile home

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) - Authorities in Virginia are trying to determine what happened to a person who was found dead inside a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
News outlets reported over the weekend that emergency responders arrived at the mobile home Thursday to find it burning, with the fire spreading into the nearby woods.
A statement from Bedford County Fire Marshal Leo George says multiple agencies were able to extinguish the blaze, but once inside they discovered human remains.
The identity of the deceased hasn’t been confirmed and police haven’t said if they think foul play was involved. The statement says an autopsy is being performed in Roanoke.
