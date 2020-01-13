Virginia college students turning to sugar daddies to avoid college debt

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia college students are turning to sugar daddies and mommies to avoid college debt.
SeekingArrangement is the world’s largest sugar daddy dating site in the world and has released its annual report.
Virginia Commonwealth University ranked 13th with 1,130 students using the site, Virginia Tech came in at 83 with 471 students, and the University of Virginia ranked 137 with 313 students on the site.
When it comes to community colleges, Virginia Community College came in at No. 1 with 2,008 students on SeekingArrangement.
