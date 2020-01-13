Varina HS honors longtime employee, alum who died

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Varina High School is honoring longtime employee and role model, James Dawkins, who died over the weekend.
Students say Dawkins was the glue that kept their community together.
He was a county employee for more than 40 years, a Varina alumnus and former football player.
On Facebook, the school’s football program said “James loved Varina HS and it showed in his interactions with students and staff and his dedication to his job. Rest easy, James, you’ll be missed!”
