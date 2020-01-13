Varina HS honors longtime employee, alum who died

Varina High School is honoring longtime employee and role model, James Dawkins, who died over the weekend. (Source: Varina "Blue Devils" High School Football - Facebook)
January 13, 2020 at 5:53 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:53 AM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Varina High School is honoring longtime employee and role model, James Dawkins, who died over the weekend.

Students say Dawkins was the glue that kept their community together.

I want to take a moment to highlight the "Legendary" James Dawkins! I met him during the Varina School Takeover. James was a little camera shy...So much so, Nikki Short Williams and I actually had to trick him into this interview LOL James you are too GREAT of a guy to not be recognized! Thanks for everything you do. (i.e. letting us in the school at 5 a.m.) Varina Nation - Varina High School Varina "Blue Devils" High School Football Varina High School Band Henrico County Public Schools Chris Moseley

Posted by Candice Smith NBC12 on Monday, November 21, 2016

He was a county employee for more than 40 years, a Varina alumnus and former football player.

On Facebook, the school’s football program said “James loved Varina HS and it showed in his interactions with students and staff and his dedication to his job. Rest easy, James, you’ll be missed!”

The Varina community lost a legend last night. Longtime employee and mainstay at Varina, James Dawkins passed away....

Posted by Varina "Blue Devils" High School Football on Sunday, January 12, 2020

