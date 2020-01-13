RPS launches program for growing Spanish-speaking community

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools is launching a new program aimed at the growing Spanish-speaking community - RPS en Español.
In Richmond and RPS, Spanish is the second most prevalent language spoken after English, and 95 percent of English learners in RPS speak Spanish as the primary language in their homes.
RPS en Español will inform, empower and share information and resources with people who are from a Spanish-speaking background.
It will include a new Facebook page, entirely in Spanish. And a new section of the RPS website.
The launch of RPS en Español comes on the heels of the grand opening of the satellite Welcome Center at Boushall Middle School earlier this year.
“It is imperative that we meet families where they are and equip them with information, resources, and access so that they are set up for success at RPS,” Dr. Shadae Harris, RPS Chief Engagement Officer, said. “This will help us to eliminate some of the many barriers that our newcomer families face when seeking the support they need for their students to be successful.”
The satellite Welcome Center at Boushall Middle School offers the same services of registration, English Language proficiency assessment (WIDA Screener), and family supports to all families. Both Welcome Centers are working closely with our Instructional team to ensure all students are assessed and properly identified in a timely manner to receive English as a Second Language (ESL) programming and supports at school.
