Road closures and GRTC detours for Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures and GRTC detours will be in effect for Lobby Day in downtown Richmond.
GRTC is required to detour many bus routes, including the Pulse, on Lobby Day from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m., Jan. 20.
Service delays are also likely as a result of increased traffic with dozens of motor coaches performing the drop-off and pick-up of thousands of people at the State Capitol in the area.
To see which streets will be impacted by closures and delays, click here.
