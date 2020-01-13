Road closures and GRTC detours for Lobby Day

Road closures and GRTC detours will be in effect for Lobby Day in downtown Richmond.
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 13, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 6:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Road closures and GRTC detours will be in effect for Lobby Day in downtown Richmond.

GRTC is required to detour many bus routes, including the Pulse, on Lobby Day from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m., Jan. 20.

Service delays are also likely as a result of increased traffic with dozens of motor coaches performing the drop-off and pick-up of thousands of people at the State Capitol in the area.

To see which streets will be impacted by closures and delays, click here.

