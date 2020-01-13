Richmond Ballet presents ‘Swan Lake’ at the Richmond Ballet Studio Theatre

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Ballet will present ‘Swan Lake’ on Valentine’s Day weekend.
Swan Lake, the most well-known ballet of our time, has captivated audiences since 1895.
Four performances of Swan Lake will take place from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16.
The Richmond Ballet production will feature choreography by the late Nicholas Beriozoff after Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, the Richmond Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s legendary score and sets and costumes from the San Francisco Ballet.
“Swan Lake, to many, truly defines the art of ballet”, Richmond Ballet Artistic Director Stoner Winslett, said. “As a company, we feel honored to represent legendary choreographer Marius Petipa and to dance to the rich, dynamic music of Tchaikovsky.”
Two principal artists from the acclaimed National Ballet of China will perform alongside Richmond’s own dancers for three of the performances.
Xu Yan and Li Wentao will dance the roles of Odette/Odile and Prince Siegfried on Friday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, 2 p.m. performances.
Richmond Ballet dancers Cody Beaton and Fernando Sabino will perform these lead roles on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2 p.m. performance.
Tickets to Swan Lake start at $25 and can be purchased online, here, by phone at 804-344-0906 extension 224, or in person at the Richmond Ballet Box Office at 407 East Canal Street, Monday through Friday 11 a.m through 6 p.m.
