Police searching for three juveniles who vandalized school
January 13, 2020 at 11:47 AM EST - Updated January 13 at 11:50 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three juveniles who vandalized Enon Elementary School in Chesterfield County.

Authorities said surveillance video captured them breaking a window at the school with rocks on Christmas Day.

Police are searching for three juveniles who vandalized Enon Elementary School in Chesterfield County. (Source: CrimeSolvers)

“The first suspect is seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. The second suspect is seen wearing a blue skull cap, a black-and-gray flannel shirt, gray pants and shoes. The last suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie with “Virginity Rocks” in white lettering, black pants and shoes,” Crime Solvers said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

