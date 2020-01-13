Police searching for three juveniles who vandalized school.

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for three juveniles who vandalized Enon Elementary School in Chesterfield County.
Authorities said surveillance video captured them breaking a window at the school with rocks on Christmas Day.
“The first suspect is seen wearing a red-and-black flannel shirt, khaki pants and black shoes. The second suspect is seen wearing a blue skull cap, a black-and-gray flannel shirt, gray pants and shoes. The last suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie with “Virginity Rocks” in white lettering, black pants and shoes,” Crime Solvers said in a release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
