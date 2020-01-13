Petersburg police searching for suspects involved in armed robbery

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery.
At approximately 9:48 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of South Crater Road at the Petersburg Lucky Spot for reports of an armed robbery.
Police recovered video footage of the incident which involved four males, with three entering the building and one standing as a lookout outside the building.
The suspect in the grey hooded sweatshirt was the only one that displayed a firearm.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crimestoppers at 804-861-1212.
