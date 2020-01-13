The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to RVA!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Richmond as part of it’s annual ‘Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast’.
The iconic Wienermobile is making stops at Kroger locations in Richmond, Midlothian, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Chester from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, at several Kroger stores.
The vehicle will offer fans a chance to get up close and personal with the 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels, with events such as photo experiences, tours inside the Wienermobile and a couple of small take-home goodies including the brand’s famed Wiener Whistles.
Appearances include the following:
- 9480 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23294, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 11895 West Broad Street, Richmond, Va. 23233, Jan. 16, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 13201 Rittenhouse Drive, Midlothian, Va. 23112, Jan. 17, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 14101 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian, Va. 23114, Jan. 17, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
- 9000 Staples Mill Road, Henrico, Va. 23228, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- 9351 Atlee Road, Mechanicsville, Va. 23116, Jan. 18, 2 p.m. - 1 p.m.
- 12726 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester, Va. 23831, Jan. 19, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
For additional information, click here.
