News to know for Jan. 13: NRA, gun-rights advocates gathering; South Richmond shooting; Homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door.
Hopewell Homicide
Police were called to the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue for shots fired just before 8:30 p.m.
At the scene, police found a man inside a home with life-threatening injuries.
He was treated at the scene and pronounced dead by EMS. The victim was identified as Christopher Shawn Barron, 46, of Hopewell.
Longwood University Lockdown Lifted
Longwood Univerisity has lifted its lockdown after the report of gunshots near the intersection of Putney and Main streets.
According to Longwood University alerts, when police got to the scene, the suspects had already left. Out of the abundance of caution, campus police placed the university on lockdown to ensure the grounds were safe. Lockdown was lifted around 11:10 p.m.
Farmville police recovered a weapon and detained a person of interest, according to the university.
South Richmond Shooting
Richmond police are searching for the man who shot someone in the arm.
It happened just after midnight in the 900 block of E. 15th Street, not far from Blackwell Elementary School.
The victim is expected to be ok. Police say the shooting suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s.
Missing People
Police are searching for two missing people in Chesterfield
Police said she has brown eyes with pink and red hair. No clothing description is available.
Dana Roach, 58, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, police said in an email release. He’s 5′ 6″, 220 lbs, with black hair.
Police say it was not known what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He does not own a vehicle, police said.
NRA Gathering at Capitol
The National Rifle Association and gun-rights advocates are holding a gathering at the Virginia State Capitol on Jan. 13.
The NRA and Virginia House and Senate leaders will hold a press conference to address the proposals by Governor Ralph Northam and the Democratic control legislature.
Final Thought
“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” - Eleanor Roosevelt
