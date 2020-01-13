Missing Chesterfield man last seen on Saturday

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing man.
Dana Roach, 58, was last seen on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, police said in an email release. He’s 5′ 6″, 220 lbs, with black hair.
Police say it was not known what clothes he was wearing at the time of his disappearance. He does not own a vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information about Dana Roach’s whereabouts should contact Chesterfield Police 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.