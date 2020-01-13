Lanes close as tollbooth removal begins on Chesapeake Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Construction to remove toll booths on a major bridge linking coastal Virginia to the Delmarva Peninsula has begun as Maryland’s transportation department transitions to a cashless tolling system.
The department says the latest round of construction on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge began Sunday night and is expected to last through June.
Three lanes on the bridge have been shut down permanently and existing toll booths will be demolished to widen lanes.
While the department’s executive director says the all-electronic system is expected to ease traffic, reduce rates and benefit the environment in the long run, the two-year, multi-million dollar project has caused miles-long traffic jams in the interim.
