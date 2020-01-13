John Cleese coming to Richmond this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - John Cleese is coming to Richmond for a night of humor this fall.
The show will be on Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 7:30 p.m. at Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center.
“Why There is No Hope” will take a look at the “dysfunctional world in which we live.”
"John is a legendary comedic actor best known for “Monty Python’s Flying Circus”, “Fawlty Towers” and “A Fish Called Wanda”.' a release said.
Tickets go on sale Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased at DominionEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 800-513-ETIX (3849) or in person at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices.
