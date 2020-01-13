Man killed in Hopwell; Police begin investigating homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police respond to the 300 block of Ramsey Avenue for shots fired and an active disturbance.
Upon arrival, officers and the Emergency Medical Services located an adult male inside the residence with life-threatening injuries.
Medical treatment was given at the scene and the victim was pronounced deceased by Emergency Medical Services.
The victim has been identified as Christopher Shawn Barron, Age 46 of the City of Hopewell.
The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284 and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202.
