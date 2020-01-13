Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda says Tennessee Titans lineman Jeffrey Simmons spit in his face during Saturday night's playoff game. Yanda called the behavior “ridiculous." The eight-time Pro Bowl selection says he is speaking up because he wants the NFL and its referees to know about it. Simmons was not asked to address the accusation during his postgame interview. The Titans upset the top-seeded Ravens 28-12 in the AFC divisional round to end a season in which Baltimore compiled the best record in the league and won 12 straight coming into the playoffs.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bojan Bogdonovic scored 31 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 14 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Washington Wizards 127-116 on Sunday for their ninth straight victory. Utah overcame a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to win for the the 14th time in 15 games. Jordan Clarkson added 17 of his 23 points in the second half for the Jazz. Utah scoring leader Donovan Mitchell sat out because of an illness. Bradley Beal scored 25 points for Washington after missing give games with right leg soreness. Washington lost at home for the first time in four games.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards have waived guard C.J. Miles and signed two-way player Anzejs Pasecniks to a multiyear contract. Leading scorer Bradley Beal also returned for Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz after missing five games with soreness in his lower right leg. The Jazz's leading scorer, Donovan Mitchell, sat out with an illness. Miles had not played since late November after having surgery on his left wrist. He was averaging 6.4 points and 16 minutes per game. Pasecniks has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds since signing a two-way contract with Washington on Dec. 18. The Wizards also inked Johnathan Williams to a two-way deal and welcomed center Thomas Bryant back from a 20-game injury layoff.
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Tom Flacco of Towson threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help the National team beat the American 35-7 in the Tropical Bowl on Sunday at Spec Martin Stadium. Flacco is the brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco, Dan Chisena of Penn State caught a 69-yarder from Flacco in the fourth quarter and a 55-yarder from Tulane’s Justin McMillan (7 of 10 for 93 yards) in the second. The National team took a 21-0 lead on Flacco’s 8-yard run with 1:04 remaining in the first half. Chisena had five catches for 155 yards.