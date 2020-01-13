Henrico police respond to report of ‘active shooter’ at Moody Middle; no injuries reported

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police responded to Moody Middle School for the report of an “active shooter” after receiving a call via text to 911.
Police were called to the school along Woodman Road on Monday.
Police are at the scene and there are no reported injuries.
Officers continue to clear the school to ensure everyone’s safety.
Woodman Road between Lourdes Road and Norman Avenue is closed while first responders clear the area.
NBC12 is working to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.