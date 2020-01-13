‘He truly was the Varina legend’: Students, staff honor longtime employee, alum who died

I want to take a moment to highlight the "Legendary" James Dawkins! I met him during the Varina School Takeover. James was a little camera shy...So much so, Nikki Short Williams and I actually had to trick him into this interview LOL James you are too GREAT of a guy to not be recognized! Thanks for everything you do. (i.e. letting us in the school at 5 a.m.) Varina Nation - Varina High School Varina "Blue Devils" High School Football Varina High School Band Henrico County Public Schools Chris Moseley