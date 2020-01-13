Gilyard, Richmond visit Davidson

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Spiders have allowed just 62.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.GIFTED GILYARD: Gilyard has connected on 38.8 percent of the 80 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 23 over his last five games. He's also converted 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.