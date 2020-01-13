General Assembly will decide whether to build environmental justice into Virginia law

He reconstituted Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s advisory council on the issue, although his administration’s decision to ignore the body’s recommendations on the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, as well as his replacement of two air board members who expressed concern about the compressor station, drew fire from advocates. His proposed biennial budget earmarks almost $5.5 million over two years for environmental justice and outreach initiatives. And at his State of the Commonwealth speech before the General Assembly Jan. 8, he pledged his commitment to make permanent the advisory council, whose time is running out under state restrictions governing such bodies.