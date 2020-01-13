Forecast: Warm weather continues, with showers likely to start the week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Above average temperatures continue through Thursday before a return to normal weather late this week.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers south of Richmond. Richmond has a decent chance to stay rain free. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance of a sprinkle. Lows near 50, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
