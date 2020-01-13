First Alert: Much colder weather expected, snow possible Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A return to colder wintertime temperatures is a virtual guarantee later this week, and that could set the stage for a period of snow Saturday morning.
An area of low pressure will approach on Friday night into Saturday morning which could bring a period of snow changing to rain in Central Virginia. It’s too early to talk about any potential snowfall amounts, but minor accumulation is possible.
Both the European and American (GFS) models show a period of snow late Friday night into Saturday morning. It’s not a slam dunk that we will see snow, but it is trending in that direction.
The European model is pictured below.
The GFS model is similar to the European model. However, the GFS brings the snow in about 6 hours earlier by late Friday night.
Whether or not we end up seeing snow, it will turn colder by the end of the week relative to where we have been in recent days. A dip in the jet stream will allow a colder air mass to surge south out of Canada and into the eastern 2/3rds of the U.S.
Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather App for updates on this potential wintry weather sent straight to your phone.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.