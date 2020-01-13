Catholic school investigating racially insensitive photo posted on social media

Catholic school investigating racially insensitive photo posted on social media
Students say a female classmate at Saint Gertrude High School posted a photo of her in school uniform holding a mask of an African-American person over her face, with a racially offensive term written at the bottom. (Source: Saint Gertrude High School)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 13, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 5:35 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond catholic school is investigating a racially insensitive photo posted on social media.

Students say a female classmate at Saint Gertrude High School posted a photo of her in school uniform holding a mask of an African-American person over her face, with a racially offensive term written at the bottom.

School officials were made aware of the photo Friday and immediately sent home a letter to parents that same day.

Stay tuned tonight on NBC12 News at 11 p.m., for more details on this story.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.