Catholic school investigating racially insensitive photo posted on social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond catholic school is investigating a racially insensitive photo posted on social media.
Students say a female classmate at Saint Gertrude High School posted a photo of her in school uniform holding a mask of an African-American person over her face, with a racially offensive term written at the bottom.
School officials were made aware of the photo Friday and immediately sent home a letter to parents that same day.
