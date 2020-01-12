Staff Sgt. from Virginia and Pfc. from Illinois die from IED in Afghanistan

According to Col. Art Sellers, Commander of the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, “When our Nation called for its best Airborne Combat Engineers to deploy into harm’s way, Staff Sgt. McLaughlin and Pfc. Villalon answered without hesitation. They lived their motto, ‘Essayons,’ and embodied the values of the All American Engineer,” and “Their loved ones are now surrounded by a caring community offering comfort and assistance through this difficult time.”