Richmond City Council to vote on proposed homeless shelter, Monday

January 12, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, the Richmond City Council will vote on the fate of a proposed homeless shelter on Richmond’s North Side.

The Salvation Army Central Virginia is seeking a special-use permit for a homeless shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave.

The proposed new building would house 97 people.

The Salvation Army decided to buy the building after a two-year search for a bigger facility.

However, the sale of the building depends on the city council approving the special-use permit which would allow the group to move by spring 2021.

That vote is expected Monday at 6 p.m.

