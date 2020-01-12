Richmond City Council to vote on proposed homeless shelter, Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday, the Richmond City Council will vote on the fate of a proposed homeless shelter on Richmond’s North Side.
The Salvation Army Central Virginia is seeking a special-use permit for a homeless shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Ave.
The proposed new building would house 97 people.
The Salvation Army decided to buy the building after a two-year search for a bigger facility.
However, the sale of the building depends on the city council approving the special-use permit which would allow the group to move by spring 2021.
That vote is expected Monday at 6 p.m.
