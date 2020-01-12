The 3rd Annual Virginia Prison Justice Rally brings attention to HB32

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family members, former prisoners and supporters gathered near the bell tower on Capitol Square for the Third Annual Virginia Prison Justice Rally.
“It’s high time that we change the narrative and the policies and procedures in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”
The third Annual Virginia Prison Justice Rally is focused on criminal justice reform and urging lawmakers to make changes.
Several bills have been proposed that the community wants to see passed.
HB32 is one of the several bills this community wants to see passed. HB 32 would allow someone convicted of a misdemeanor or nonviolent felony to file a petition requesting expungement of their police and court records if they have had a clean record for at least eight years.
Lyle and Darlene Taylor traveled from North Carolina to speak for their nephew who has been in prison in Virginia for 24 years, convicted of felony robbery.
“One of the constituents who got up and spoke said you have people who are killing people, robbing people with weapons and getting shot and they are getting out, and our nephew is still in," Lyle Taylor expressed. "We’re not saying that he didn’t commit a crime, but there is a debt to society and once its paid he should be released.”
The Taylors are hoping new laws will give their nephew and others a second chance.
