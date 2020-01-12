Police investigating message written on restroom wall at Chesterfield middle school

“Our administrative team and police are investigating an inappropriate message found written on the wall in one of our restrooms yesterday afternoon. Parents have shared that pictures of the message have appeared on several social media accounts. To avoid compromising the investigation, we are not discussing the content of the message; however, it is important to note that we are not aware of any credible threat against our school. If your child has any information to share, please contact our administration this weekend or Monday. I can be reached at Derek_Wasnock@ccpsnet.net. Out of an abundance of caution, we have requested additional police presence for early next week. We will continue to have conversations with our students about thinking about what they are saying before they write it or post it. Even when joking, words can create a tremendous disruption to our learning environment. We would ask that you have this same conversation with your child this weekend. Thank you for your continued support of Robious Middle!”