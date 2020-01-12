Pedestrian struck, killed on Hull Street Road

Pedestrian struck, killed on Hull Street Road
(Source: WMBF News)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 12, 2020 at 10:13 AM EST - Updated January 12 at 10:36 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal car crash, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the accident happened in the 7000 block of Hull Street Road, at about 5:49 a.m.

Police said the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on Hull Street Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the site, and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The pedestrian’s name is not being released until the notification to next of kin.

All lanes of Hull Street Road were reopened by 10:30 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.