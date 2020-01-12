Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anything that piles up over time can offer clues about past climate conditions or surrounding landscapes and how they’ve change, and that goes for bat poop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that researchers from Missouri and Virginia are studying what’s scientifically known as guano that was taken from Missouri caves. The study is being conducted by researchers from Washington University and the Missouri Botanical Garden, both in St. Louis, and from Virginia Tech. Christy Edwards is a conservation geneticist at the Missouri Botanical Garden. She sees what could amount to centuries or millennia of localized natural history records buried within generations of bat diets.