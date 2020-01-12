Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

HAMMER SLAYING-PLEA
Teen pleads guilty in hammer slaying of elderly neighbor
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A 17-year-old Virginia boy has pleaded guilty to beating his 87-year-old neighbor to death with a hammer last year. Raphael Angel Vargas pleaded guilty Friday in the April killing of Bryan Walker of Chesterfield. Vargas is scheduled for sentencing on April 14. The Richmond Times-Dispatch says a prosecutor told the judge that DNA testing on a drop of blood found behind Vargas’ right ear showed that it was Walker’s blood. Investigators also found Masonic pins and cuff links belonging to Walker at Vargas' home. Walker was a longtime Mason and member of Chesterfield’s Preservation Committee.
AP-BICYCLIST KILLED
Virginia police say bicyclist killed in hit-and-run incident
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Virginia authorities say a bicyclist has been killed by a hit-and-run driver. Virginia State Police incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on Route 7 in Frederick County. Investigators say a 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Route 7 when the driver lost control, striking a guardrail and the bicyclist before overturning. Authorities say the bicyclist, 49-year-old Mark W. Smith of Winchester, died at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet. Police say the driver of the Mitsubishi fled on foot before law enforcement arrived. Investigators say speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash.¶
CONVICTED RAPIST-APPEAL
Lawyers for man serving life for rape vow to continue appeal
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Attorneys for a North Carolina man serving life in prison for a 1976 rape that he denies committing are vowing to continue their appeals effort after a federal court panel ruled against him. In a 2-1 ruling Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld decisions by state and federal judges rejecting Ronnie Long's attempts to be granted a new trial. The Charlotte Observer reports that Long's attorneys now plan to request a hearing before the full Fourth Circuit court.
GANG SLAYING-DEATH PENALTY
Accused gang leader's trial severed from co-defendants
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that an accused gang leader facing a possible death sentence will receive a separate trial from his co-defendants. Twenty-nine-year-old Elmer Zelaya Martinez is accused of leading his accomplices in the MS-13 street gang in the 2016 stabbing deaths of two teenagers. Earlier this week, the Justice Department decided to pursue the death penalty against Zelaya Martinez but not against the other 10 co-defendants. At a hearing Friday, Judge Rossie Alston ruled it would be unfairly prejudicial to Zelaya Martinez to put him on trial alongside 10 others who weren't facing a possible death sentence.
VIRGINIA CAPITOL GUN BAN
Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have voted to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks. Newly empowered Democrats in the General Assembly voted Friday to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building, saying the move was needed to protect public safety. Republicans have voiced opposition to such a ban and some GOP lawmakers routinely carry guns into the Capitol. Public officials have expressed concerns about planned Jan. 20 rallies that are set to draw huge crowds of pro-gun and gun-control advocates.
BAT GUANO-RESEARCH
'Stinky' bat guano could offer climate change insight
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anything that piles up over time can offer clues about past climate conditions or surrounding landscapes and how they’ve change, and that goes for bat poop. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that researchers from Missouri and Virginia are studying what’s scientifically known as guano that was taken from Missouri caves. The study is being conducted by researchers from Washington University and the Missouri Botanical Garden, both in St. Louis, and from Virginia Tech. Christy Edwards is a conservation geneticist at the Missouri Botanical Garden. She sees what could amount to centuries or millennia of localized natural history records buried within generations of bat diets.
COAL BANKRUPTCY-FORMER CEO
Bankrupt coal company Blackjewel accuses former CEO of fraud
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Attorneys for bankrupt coal company Blackjewel LLC and its creditors are asking a judge to let them examine the finances of former CEO Jeff Hoops, alleging that he took millions of dollars for personal gain. In documents filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, lawyers for West Virginia-based Blackjewel said the company was “woefully insolvent" by the time it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The Casper Star-Tribune reports that the filing accuses Hoops of transferring “tens of millions of dollars” of the company's money for the benefit of him and his family. Hoops declined to comment.
INTERSTATE PILEUP
Police: Ice patch to blame for pileup on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a patch of ice is to blame for a 75-car pileup on westbound Interstate 64 last month. The Virginian-Pilot reports a statement from police says investigators believe a motorist lost control of their vehicle, spun out and was hit by other vehicles at the start of the pile-up in Upper York County on Dec. 22. At the nearest weather station in Williamsburg, the fog had reduced visibility to less than a quarter-mile 20 minutes before the crash occurred.