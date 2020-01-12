Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Derrick Henry gained 195 yards rushing and threw a 3-yard touchdown pass in the Tennessee Titans' 28-12 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. The win for the Titans on Saturday night came one week after dominating defending Super Bowl champion New England. Baltimore had won its last 12 games with quarterback Lamar Jackson setting records and looking unstoppable. It instead was Henry who was unstoppable. Tennessee's defense had two interceptions of Jackson, who also lost a fumble, and the Titans twice stopped Baltimore on fourth-and-1. Ryan Tannehill threw two TD passes for Tennessee.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran with abandon and threw 36 touchdown passes for the best team in the league during the regular season but failed to show up in the playoffs again. Jackson was an All-Pro quarterback who carried the Ravens to the best record in the league during his marvelous second season in the NFL. All of that as well as Baltimore's 12-game winning streak and home-field advantage was irrelevant against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and twice failed to convert on fourth-and-1 plays in a 28-12 defeat.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nico Hischier scored twice to help the last-place New Jersey Devils rout the NHL-leading Washington Capitals 5-1. The 2017 first overall pick scored his 11th and 12th goals of the season. Backup goaltender Louis Domingue made 33 saves as New Jersey snapped its losing streak at three. Blake Coleman's short-handed goal was the second allowed by Washington in two games. The Capitals lost back-to-back games in regulation for the second time this season. Jakub Vrana scored to end the Capitals' power-play drought. Washington went 1 for 5 on the power play.
WASHINGTON (AP) — St. Louis Blues winger David Perron and former teammate T.J. Oshie were voted by fans as two of the final representatives Saturday for NHL All-Star Weekend in St. Louis. The 31-year-old Perron is having one of the best seasons with 19 goals and 26 assists and is a first-time All-Star. Oshie has 18 goals and 15 assists for the Washington Capitals. The 33-year-old spent his first seven NHL seasons with the Blues and won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes were also voted in by fans.