Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson ran with abandon and threw 36 touchdown passes for the best team in the league during the regular season but failed to show up in the playoffs again. Jackson was an All-Pro quarterback who carried the Ravens to the best record in the league during his marvelous second season in the NFL. All of that as well as Baltimore's 12-game winning streak and home-field advantage was irrelevant against the Tennessee Titans. Jackson threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and twice failed to convert on fourth-and-1 plays in a 28-12 defeat.