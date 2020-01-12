Henrico crews quickly extinguish apartment fire

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico firefighters were quickly able to put out an apartment fire in the county’s east end.
Crews were called just after 8 p.m. on Saturday to the 600 block of North Laburnum Avenue.
At the scene, firefighters saw fire coming out of the window of one of the second-floor apartments at White Oak.
Firefighters went in and quickly put out the fire.
No one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire crews are reminding citizens to make sure smoke alarms are working because they do save lives.
