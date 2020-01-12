Advocates hope LGBTQ protections pass with new leadership

Less than half of U.S. states prohibit discrimination for LGBTQ individuals, according to Freedom for All Americans, a nationwide campaign that seeks to provide nondiscrimination protections for LGBTQ individuals. Virginia is among the majority with no laws protecting the community from wrongful firing or evictions based on discrimination. Tracey Swinarsky is a transgender advocacy speaker with Equality Virginia, an organization that seeks equality for all LGBTQ individuals. She said she has experienced discrimination from two employers, including one that fired her because of customer complaints because she is transgender.