Virginia State Police investigating hit-and-run bicyclist crash

Patrick County, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist in Fedrick County.
Virginia State Police Trooper J. Myers is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on January 11, at 1:41 a.m. on Route 7 (Berryville Pike.)
A 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer was traveling east on Rt. 7 when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a guardrail, and struck a bicyclist.
The Mitsubishi then ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a ditch, and overturned. The bicyclist was traveling east on Rt. 7 when it was struck from behind by the Mitsubishi.
The bicyclist, Mark W. Smith, 49, of Winchester, Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Smith was not wearing a helmet.
The driver of the Mitsubishi fled the scene of the crash on foot before law enforcement arrived.
Police believe that speed and alcohol are both considered factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.
VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, VSP’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation. Frederick County Fire and Rescue and Virginia Department of Transportation assisted with the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Virginia State Trooper J. Myers at 540-662-3313 or email area13@vsp.virginia.gov.
