Teen pleads guilty in hammer slaying of elderly neighbor
Bryan Walker, 87-year-old slaying victim of Chesterfield. (Source: NBC12)
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A 17-year-old Virginia boy has pleaded guilty to beating his 87-year-old neighbor to death with a hammer last year.

Raphael Angel Vargas pleaded guilty Friday in the April killing of Bryan Walker of Chesterfield. Vargas is scheduled for sentencing on April 14.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch says a prosecutor told the judge that DNA testing on a drop of blood found behind Vargas’ right ear showed that it was Walker’s blood.

Investigators also found Masonic pins and cuff links belonging to Walker at Vargas’ home. Walker was a longtime Mason and member of Chesterfield’s Preservation Committee.

