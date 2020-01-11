RRHA receives HUD award to support self sufficiency program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) has been awarded $72,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help families reach self-sufficiency.
The Family Self Sufficiency Program (FSS) is a program administered by RRHA that is optional for families to participate in.
The FSS Program empowers families who live in public housing or receiving Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCVP) assistance by providing a platform to become self-sufficient.
“The success of our families is our priority. These resources will go a long way to enable our Family Self-Sufficiency Program to assist even more people in our community," RRHA CEO Damon Duncan, said.
Participants enter a five-year contract, requiring the head of the household to obtain employment and all family members to be free of cash welfare assistance 12 months prior to program graduation.
Families enrolled in this program are supported at each level of their growth and development to financial independence.
After enrolling, participants meet one-on-one with a program coordinator and get connected with the specific prerequisites they need for advancement.
This may include job skills training, financial management education, or other supportive services that are necessary for their progression.
Additionally, an interest-bearing account is established for them that they receive when they graduate from the program.
Currently, RRHA has 96 families participating in the FSS Program. There are more on a waiting list.
“Every graduate of the FSS program is a story of perseverance, determination and consistency, and we are committed to continuing that legacy of success for as many RRHA families as we can,” Ralph Stuckey, RRHA Director of Resident Services, said.
