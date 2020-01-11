Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

GANG SLAYING-DEATH PENALTY
Accused gang leader's trial severed from co-defendants
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered that an accused gang leader facing a possible death sentence will receive a separate trial from his co-defendants. Twenty-nine-year-old Elmer Zelaya Martinez is accused of leading his accomplices in the MS-13 street gang in the 2016 stabbing deaths of two teenagers. Earlier this week, the Justice Department decided to pursue the death penalty against Zelaya Martinez but not against the other 10 co-defendants. At a hearing Friday, Judge Rossie Alston ruled it would be unfairly prejudicial to Zelaya Martinez to put him on trial alongside 10 others who weren't facing a possible death sentence.
VIRGINIA CAPITOL GUN BAN
Virginia lawmakers ban guns at state Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have voted to ban firearms at the state Capitol, the first in what's expected to be many contentious gun votes in coming weeks. Newly empowered Democrats in the General Assembly voted Friday to ban guns at the Capitol and a legislative office building, saying the move was needed to protect public safety. Republicans have voiced opposition to such a ban and some GOP lawmakers routinely carry guns into the Capitol. Public officials have expressed concerns about planned Jan. 20 rallies that are set to draw huge crowds of pro-gun and gun-control advocates.
INTERSTATE PILEUP
Police: Ice patch to blame for pileup on Interstate 64
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Virginia State Police say a patch of ice is to blame for a 75-car pileup on westbound Interstate 64 last month. The Virginian-Pilot reports a statement from police says investigators believe a motorist lost control of their vehicle, spun out and was hit by other vehicles at the start of the pile-up in Upper York County on Dec. 22. At the nearest weather station in Williamsburg, the fog had reduced visibility to less than a quarter-mile 20 minutes before the crash occurred.
AIR FORCE-HIV POLICY
Ruling barring discharge of HIV-positive airmen upheld
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld an injunction barring the Trump administration from discharging two Air Force members who are HIV-positive. The airmen sued in 2018, arguing that there is no rational basis for prohibiting deployment of service members with HIV. The men argue that major advancements in treatment mean they can be given appropriate medical care and present no real risk of transmission to others. A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction after finding that the Air Force is working under “irrational” and “outdated” policies. The ruling Friday means the injunction will remain in place while the case goes to trial.
AP-VA-VIRGINIA RABBIT
Junior, Virginia's official Easter Bunny, has died at 5
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A 25-pound rabbit that served as Virginia's official Easter Bunny as well as a service animal for a U.S. Army veteran has died. The Virginian-Pilot reported the news on Thursday, although the animal died in November after an illness. Lord Roland Watson Beldon Maxwell VIII was known as Junior. The rabbit was 3 1/2 feet long and belonged to Angela Maxwell of Virginia Beach. Maxwell was grazed by a bullet in Desert Storm. She rarely ventured out in public without Junior. She had planned to tour the U.S. this year with the bunny. It was going to be a write-in candidate for president.
CONDEMNED JAIL-RULING
Virginia judge: Portsmouth must repair condemned jail
PROTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Virginia city can't condemn its jail and must instead make the necessary repairs to keep it safe and operational. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Portsmouth officials condemned the jail and four other buildings in the downtown area without notice in July, citing reports that investigators found the complexes weren't fit for human occupancy. Sheriff Michael Moore challenged the move in court, and a judge ruled Thursday that the city must make the repairs. Moore's lawyer estimated those to cost about $300,000. Portsmouth's Assistant City Attorney didn’t respond to the paper's requests for comment Thursday.
BODY FOUND-MURDER
Police: Body found near bridge, man charged with murder
MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a man was charged Thursday with murder in the death of a man whose body was found near a bridge. Police say 41-year-old Malik Salam had already been charged with unlawful disposal of a body in the case. A person walking their dog found Micale Kebede dead near Mt. Vernon in December. An autopsy showed he suffered trauma to his upper body. Salam is being held without bond. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
UVA NURSING SCHOOL-GIFT
UVA School of Nursing receives record gift of $20 million
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia’s School of Nursing has received a $20 million gift to support the enrollment of more than 1,000 students in its programs over the next decade. UVA said in a news release Thursday that the gift from Joanne and Bill Conway is the largest single gift in the School of Nursing's history. It will be used to help enroll and support more nursing students across two undergraduate pathways: students who transfer into the B.S. in nursing program; and practicing registered nurses with two-year degrees seeking the benefits of a baccalaureate degree. The school will also use the gift to establish satellite sites in Richmond and Northern Virginia.