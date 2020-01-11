Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans visiting the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff game on Saturday night has revived strong memories of an intense and bitter rivalry along with the agony of possible Super Bowl titles lost. Eddie George says the Titans' divisional loss after the 2000 season was probably the worst loss he ever had knowing the winner of that game could have won the Super Bowl, and the Ravens did just that. Chris Johnson had his rookie season end at Baltimore's hands in a divisional loss after the 2008 season. He says this could be a chance to avenge that for the Titans.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jordan McRae scored 29 points, Troy Brown Jr. added 18 and 10 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards overcame a poor shooting performance to beat the Atlanta Hawks 111-101. Washington shot just 37.5% but went on a 17-4 spurt late in the fourth quarter to secure the win. Trailing 93-90 midway through the fourth, Ish Smith and McRae made field goals and Ian Mahinmi hit two baskets and a free throw to give the Wizards a 99-93 lead with 3:35 to play. Atlanta has the worst record in the NBA and lost for the 14th time in 16 games. Trae Young led the Hawks with 19 points.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Shortstop Trea Turner and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a $7.45 million, one-year contract. That means the World Series champions settled on terms with all three of their remaining arbitration-eligible players. That includes lefty reliever Roenis Elías and right-handed starter Joe Ross. The 26-year-old Turner was a key part of Washington’s success last season, despite being hampered by a broken right index finger. Turner hit .298 with 19 homers, 57 RBIs, 96 runs, 37 doubles and 35 steals in 122 games. He’s heading into his sixth major league season, all with Washington.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles agreed to one-year contracts with their remaining players eligible for arbitration, securing deals with slugger Trey Mancini, closer Mychal Givens and infielder Hanser Alberto. Mancini agreed to $4.75 million, Givens $3,225,000 and Alberto $1.65 million. Mancini earned $575,500 last season. The first baseman/outfielder played in 154 games last season and reached career highs with 35 home runs and 97 RBIs. Givens made $2.15 million last season in 2019, his first season as a closer. He went 2-6, converted only 11 of 19 save opportunities, had a 4.57 ERA and allowed 13 homers in 63 innings.