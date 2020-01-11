Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans visiting the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff game on Saturday night has revived strong memories of an intense and bitter rivalry along with the agony of possible Super Bowl titles lost. Eddie George says the Titans' divisional loss after the 2000 season was probably the worst loss he ever had knowing the winner of that game could have won the Super Bowl, and the Ravens did just that. Chris Johnson had his rookie season end at Baltimore's hands in a divisional loss after the 2008 season. He says this could be a chance to avenge that for the Titans.