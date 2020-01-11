Henrico family questions arrest of man with special needs accused of hit and run

“One thing about him is he thrives off routine. Once he gets off work, he just comes right in. He doesn’t walk to the store. He’s pretty much a homebody and he goes to work. It’s not like there are friends picking him up, ‘let’s go out drinking, dancing’ or anything of that nature. It’s just here and work," Kevin Harris said. “When you take a person of his magnitude and take him out of his routine, it creates anxiety and fear. I believe he’s scared. I truly believe this is the wrong person and it needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.”