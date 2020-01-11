Henrico family questions arrest of man with special needs accused of hit and run

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico family is demanding answers after a 29-year-old man with special needs is arrested at his job for a crime they don't believe he's capable of committing.
Eric Coleman, 29, is in the Richmond Jail charged with hit and run and malicious wounding for an incident police say happened on Bolling Road back in February of 2018 in Richmond.
His family believes authorities have the wrong guy because Coleman doesn’t even drive. A county van transports him to and from work.
Coleman was picked up at the Capitol building Thursday, where he works as a dishwasher through a program with Henrico’s Mental Health Services Department, on an outstanding warrant that his family never knew existed. Officials with that program called Colemans’ mother Thursday.
“She said ‘don’t panic’….{she} said ‘the police got your son’. I’m like ‘What!’,” Coleman’s mother said.
They say what hurts the most is that their loved one is behind bars without understanding why he’s accused.
“How does this happen to someone like him?” Patina Harris said, battling tears. "Something is just not adding up and I want the facts. I want his name cleared.”
The family is shocked for a number of reasons.
“He is mildly intellectually disabled so you have to kind of break it down a little bit more so he can comprehend what’s going on,” Patina Harris said. “He’s never been arrested. He doesn’t have a license.”
Another relative of Coleman’s says he has a regular routine.
“One thing about him is he thrives off routine. Once he gets off work, he just comes right in. He doesn’t walk to the store. He’s pretty much a homebody and he goes to work. It’s not like there are friends picking him up, ‘let’s go out drinking, dancing’ or anything of that nature. It’s just here and work," Kevin Harris said. “When you take a person of his magnitude and take him out of his routine, it creates anxiety and fear. I believe he’s scared. I truly believe this is the wrong person and it needs to be resolved as quickly as possible.”
“It hurts me as a mom that my son is behind bars and I’m helpless. He’s helpless. He doesn’t know what’s going on,” Coleman’s mother added.
Police say the victim in the case reported Coleman intentionally struck them and then sped away. He is due in court Monday.
