113 employees laid off at ABB Inc. manufacturing in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ7) - The Halifax Chamber of Commerce confirms 113 employees at ABB Inc. in South Boston have been laid off.
ABB is a digital technology manufacturing company specializing in power grids at the South Boston location.
“We are going through a restructuring effort to become a leaner organization in South Boston, VA, USA," Steve McKinney, Sr. Vice President of Transformers North America, says. "ABB understands that this is a difficult situation for 113 employees affected and we are supporting them during this process. ABB remains committed to serving our customers and our employees in the County and the US market.”
