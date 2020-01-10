UVA Women’s basketball beats Duke 66-63 to earn first ACC win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVa women’s basketball team went on a late-game 12-0 run to rally to beat Duke 66-63 and get its first ACC win.
Virginia ended the game on a 15-4 run helping the 'Hoos snap a four game losing skid.
“It feels really, really good to get that Silverback Gorilla off our back,” says UVa head coach Tina Thompson. “Really proud of our effort from start to finish by our team. This is such a good win for us because we are becoming who we are.”
Jocelyn Willoughby had a team-high 24 points including a big three-pointer which tied the game at 59 with under two minutes left.
Dominque Toussaint was the only other Wahoo scoring in double figures. She had 12 of her 15 points in the first half.
“Defense, that’s what’s going to win this game,” says Willoughby. “I think we played pretty good, solid defense for most of the game but definitely picked it up another level in the final three minutes or so to get stops and just come down and execute on the other end. To come out on top and show that maturity is great for us.”
Duke’s Haley Gorecki had a game-high 27 points.
Virginia led by six at halftime but was outscored 24-13 in the third quarter and eventually fell behind by as many as eight in the fourth quarter.
Virginia wins despite committing 23 turnovers. Duke committed 28 turnovers in a sloppy game by both teams.
Virginia improves to 1-3 in the ACC and plays at Boston College on Sunday.
Duke falls to 1-3 in the ACC.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.